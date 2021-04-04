Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,165 shares.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

