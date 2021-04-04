Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

