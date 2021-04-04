Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. REV Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.23. 215,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

