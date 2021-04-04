Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Trustmark reported sales of $172.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $652.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $648.37 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

