Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $13.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $15.05 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $72.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

