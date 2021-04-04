Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.