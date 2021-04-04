Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $49.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.71 to $64.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $68.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $92.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $66.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.