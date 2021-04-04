Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ARDS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

