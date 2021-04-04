Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.