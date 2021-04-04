Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.74 and the lowest is $3.42. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $20.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.24 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.09.

Shares of CP traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.26. The stock had a trading volume of 741,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $205.26 and a 52 week high of $386.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

