Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.37 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $22.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52-week low of $127.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.