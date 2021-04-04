Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.