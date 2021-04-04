Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

