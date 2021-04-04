Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $19.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.95 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

IDN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

