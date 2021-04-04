Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million.

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.72. 35,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.