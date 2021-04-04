Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kura Oncology also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KURA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of KURA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,156. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

