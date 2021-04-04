Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 488,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,191. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

