Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report $2.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $4.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

