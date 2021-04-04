Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $92,571.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,696.65 or 0.99098188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00454964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.89 or 0.00903259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.00320905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00098175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,611,800 coins and its circulating supply is 10,582,300 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

