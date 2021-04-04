Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $89,428.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.35 or 1.00053052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $557.74 or 0.00948916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.93 or 0.00454154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00317313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,610,942 coins and its circulating supply is 10,581,442 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

