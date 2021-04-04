Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Zap has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

