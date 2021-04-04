ZB Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.14 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $218.60 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

