ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,051.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $12,051.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00323819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00109441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,159,344 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

