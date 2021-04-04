Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,559.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.92 or 0.03560324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00348567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.00962029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00447072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00391326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00323373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

