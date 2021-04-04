ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Reaches $480,958.54

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ZCore has a market cap of $480,958.54 and approximately $6,315.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,297,476 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.