Zeepin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77,124.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $750,727.12 and $77,124.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

