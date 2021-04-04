ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Volume Hits $338,066.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $1.91 million and $338,066.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 292.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005701 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

