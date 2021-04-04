Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $533.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $728.53 or 0.01244413 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096726 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

