Zenfuse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $1.28 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,609,767 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.