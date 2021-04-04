Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,169.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 347.4% higher against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $248,379.36 and $12,169.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

