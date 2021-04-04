Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.69% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $56,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

