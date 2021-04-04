ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.54 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZEON has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

