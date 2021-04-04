Zero Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $2.15 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2,214.39 or 0.03790069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $75,913.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

