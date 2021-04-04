Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $42,486.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00326394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00079751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00108767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,843,372 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

