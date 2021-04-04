ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.44 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $66.44 million and $25.99 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00308520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00768837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00091856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.89 or 0.99395273 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

