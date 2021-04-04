ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $553,396.79 and $1.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

