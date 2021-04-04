Zilla (ZLA) Reaches Market Cap of $429,342.19

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $429,342.19 and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

