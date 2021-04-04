Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Hits $488.99 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $488.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068633 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,423,962,431 coins and its circulating supply is 11,132,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.