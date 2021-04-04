Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $246.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068880 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003138 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,421,635,416 coins and its circulating supply is 11,130,168,263 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.