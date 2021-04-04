Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.