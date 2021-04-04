ZKSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.73 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00005921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $681.05 million and approximately $67.73 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00075060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00308047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00751184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017645 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

