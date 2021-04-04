ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,012,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,221,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 786,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,475.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

