Zoracles (ZORA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Zoracles token can now be purchased for approximately $1,071.40 or 0.01831776 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 88% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463 tokens. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Zoracles Token Trading

