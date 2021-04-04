ZPER (ZPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,597.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZPER has a market cap of $2.99 million and $1,597.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZPER has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068902 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

