ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $89,241.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00308097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00093071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.82 or 0.00754063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028257 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017375 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

