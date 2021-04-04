ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $86,127.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00313986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.00772883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016706 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

