Zuflo Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $93,329.03 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $93,329.03 and approximately $23,175.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

