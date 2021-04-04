ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

