ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.