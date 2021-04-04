ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 394.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 176,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.