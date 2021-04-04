ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,910 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 394.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

